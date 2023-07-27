SATURDAY, JULY 29, 1:00 p.m. -9 p.m. — Take the shuttle around the newly dubbed “Brewery Hill” and enjoy craft beer, food, games and live music at three of San Clemente’s breweries: Artifex Brewing, Delahunt Brewing, and Lost Winds Brewing.

The Sunstroke Serenaders will play from 2-5 p.m. at Delahunt, followed by classic rock band Rust & Dust from 6-8 p.m. The Kentucky Playboys will perform at Lost Winds from 6-9 p.m. Shuttles run every 15 to 30 minutes.

Artifex Brewing Co.

919 Calle Amanecer

Suite A

artifex.beer.

Delahunt Brewing Co.

1011 Calle Recodo

delahuntbrewing.com.

Lost Winds Brewing Co.

924 Calle Negocio Suite C.

lostwindsbrewing.com.