SATURDAY, JULY 29, 1:00 p.m. -9 p.m. — Take the shuttle around the newly dubbed “Brewery Hill” and enjoy craft beer, food, games and live music at three of San Clemente’s breweries: Artifex Brewing, Delahunt Brewing, and Lost Winds Brewing.
The Sunstroke Serenaders will play from 2-5 p.m. at Delahunt, followed by classic rock band Rust & Dust from 6-8 p.m. The Kentucky Playboys will perform at Lost Winds from 6-9 p.m. Shuttles run every 15 to 30 minutes.
Artifex Brewing Co.
919 Calle Amanecer
Suite A
artifex.beer.
Delahunt Brewing Co.
1011 Calle Recodo
delahuntbrewing.com.
Lost Winds Brewing Co.
924 Calle Negocio Suite C.
lostwindsbrewing.com.
Discussion about this post