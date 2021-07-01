Editor’s Pick: Honoring America’s Marines

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
SUNDAY, JULY 4:
5 p.m. The Heritage Foundation is welcoming U.S. Marines and their families to celebrate the Fourth of July and enjoy the city’s fireworks display from the Marine Monument at Park Semper Fi, located in the Pier Bowl parking lot. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite dish for a potluck. Admission is free, but tickets are required. To find out more, call 949.498.4958 or email heritage@marinemonument.com.
