SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

12 p.m. the Swallows Day Parade season is in full swing again, and that means the return of this fun and family-friendly event. Kids will get to show off their pets, often unique animals and with a quirky theme, and compete for recognition in various categories—including best barnyard/farm animal. The event will be rescheduled to Feb. 25 if the event is rained out. 949.615.1920. swallowsparade.com.