Tuesday, June 6, 8-10 p.m. — Sit under the stars and on the lawn of Casa Romantica’s Courtyard while enjoying candy, popcorn and wine during a feature film screening. La Bamba is a biographical drama chronicling the life and music career of Mexican-American rock star Ritchie Valens. Guests must bring their own chairs and blankets. Tickets are $5-$10.

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens

415 Avenida Granada

San Clemente

949.498.2139

More Info