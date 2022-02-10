Editor’s Pick: Laughs About Love, a Valentine’s Day Comedy Show

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Saturday, Feb. 12
8 p.m. Comedian Andrew Norelli, who has appeared on Late Show with David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Comedy Central, and TED Talks, will be joined by Matt Balaker from Late Night with Conan O’Brien, to bring smart, original material to the Cabrillo Playhouse. Following their performances, they will take part in a Q&A session to answer audience questions. Proof of vaccination and ID will be required. Masks must be worn inside at all times. Admission is $25 if purchased in advance, or $30 at the door if tickets are still available. Cabrillo Playhouse, 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. cabrilloplayhouse.org.
Featured Image: Courtesy of freestocks.org/Pexels
