Saturday, Dec. 30, 1 p.m.-midnight.

Stillwater Spirits & Sounds will collaborate with Danman’s Music School to host a night packed with local tunes, spirits and shopping small to celebrate South County’s music community.

Small vendors will set up tables on the corner of Del Prado and Golden Lantern, and local artists will perform solo-acoustic sets outside.

The event will feature a locals open mic from 6-8 p.m., with South County bands hitting the Stillwater stage from 8 p.m.-midnight.

StillWater Spirits & Sounds, 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. danapointstillwater.com.