FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

MADELINE’S TREASURES AT CASA ROMANTICA

6-8 p.m. Casa Romantica will host a free opening reception for its newest exhibit, James Irvine Swinden’s curation of paintings collected by the late Madeline Martin Swinden. The couple collected these wonderful examples of contemporary California Impressionism while attending many of the California plein air invitationals held over the past quarter-century. These paintings are being exhibited to the public for the first time at Casa Romantica. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. casaromantica.org.