Editor’s Pick: ‘Magic in the Air’ Exhibition Opening Reception

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
6-8 p.m. This new exhibition by Christopher Lutter-Gardella at the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is a way to educate the community about plant and insect life, as well as celebrate the magic of pollinators in gardens. Through Sept. 4, community members can help construct insects and flora with repurposed materials in weekly workshops to piece together a one-of-a-kind installation that surrounds the senses and showcases the magic that the Casa’s gardens have to offer. Casa Romantica, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. casaromantica.org.
comments (0)