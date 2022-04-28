Editor’s Pick: Meet the Industry and Car Show

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Friday, April 29

5-8 p.m. The San Clemente High Auto Academy is bringing back this annual event at the local high school, where guests can enjoy fun, food and, of course, cars and motorcycles. The Auto Academy provides students with automotive education, allowing them to master many of the finer automobile repairs arts. The annual event also allows the Auto Academy students to meet with industry professionals. San Clemente High School, 700 Avenida Pico, San Clemente. nchanson@capousd.org.

Featured Image: Pictured are former students of the San Clemente High School Auto Academy who got to meet with industry professionals during a previous Industry Night and Car Show. Photo: Courtesy of Lou Leto

