Editor’s Pick: Menorah Lighting at the Outlets

Sunday, Dec. 5

4:30-5:30 p.m. The Chabad Jewish Center of San Clemente will present its Chanukah Menorah Lighting & Celebration at the Outlets at San Clemente’s Oak Tree Court. The free event will feature a grand menorah lighting, lively music, sufganiots (donuts), latkes and drinks. There will also be crafts for the kids, dreidels and a gelt balloon artist. Outlets at San Clemente, 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente.

Featured Image: Because of the pandemic, guests of last year’s Menorah Lighting event at the Outlets watched the ceremony from their vehicles. Photo: Shawn Raymundo

