Editor’s Pick: Mermade Market

Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 3-5
10 a.m. Come get your holiday shopping started and stock up on local gifts at the Ocean Institute during this year’s Mermade Market. The market will run through Saturday, Nov. 5, with a beer garden featured on Friday, Nov. 4, from 4-8 p.m. The event will feature more than 140 indoor and outdoor makers and food trucks. 949.672.8019. Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. mermademarket.com.
Featured Image: Courtesy of Emily McAllister Photography
