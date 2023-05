Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Treat the women in your life to the Outlets at San Clemente’s “Bubbles, Blooms & Brunch” celebration, complete with mimosas, bouquets and giveaways. The Ballet Academy & Movement of San Clemente will headline the live entertainment, joined by a local three-piece band. Each guest will receive a bouquet, a $10 voucher for an Outlets gift card and a VIP Lounge Day pass.

Outlets at San Clemente

101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa

San Clemente

More Info