Editor’s Pick: Music on the Meadows

THURSDAY, JULY 22: MUSIC ON THE MEADOWS: UPTOWN FUNK
6-8 p.m. Summer is here, and the city of San Clemente is excited to bring music to the Meadows. Bring chairs and blankets and join the city for live music from the Bruno Mars tribute band Uptown Funk. There will also be delicious eats from the SaltNPepper food truck. Guests are welcome to bring their own food, but alcohol is not permitted. Enjoy this free event with friends out in the fresh air. No registration is required. Entrance to the Meadows opens at 4:30 p.m. Vista Hermosa Sports Park, 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. san-clemente.org.
