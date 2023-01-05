Tuesday, Jan. 10

6 p.m. Casa Romantica celebrates Vietnamese American artists with a solo art exhibition with Hùng Viet Nguyen. His works will be in the Casa’s Art Gallery. Known for his oil paintings of landscapes on wood panels, his vibrant work has been exhibited all across California and metropolitan cities such as New York City and Miami. Meet with Nguyen for the opening reception of Vietnamese American Artists. The opening reception is free and open to the public. This event is a part of Casa’s Vietnamese American Stories Programs. Casa Romantica Cultural Center & Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139, casaromantica.org.