Editor’s Pick: Pacific Trio: Music of China

Saturday, Jan. 29
Noon. Pacific Trio presents a lively performance of traditional music from China using the zither, pipa, dizi, erhu and several other authentic instruments. The group, representing Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Northern China, will teach young learners about Chinese history and language and tell a moral story. Free with general admission. Redmond Coastal Amphitheater, Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. casaromantica.org.
Featured Image: Courtesy of Casa Romantica
