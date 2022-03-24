Editor’s Pick: Panhe

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Sunday, March 27
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Panhe—A Native American Gathering and Celebration of Protection and Preservation returns to the San Mateo Campground at San Onofre State Beach. Admission is free for this San Onofre Parks Foundation-hosted event that is dedicated to the education of the Acjachemen Nation and the culture of the native tribes who can trace their history in the region back 9,000 years. The annual festival will feature Native American singers, dancers, speakers, vendors, and artisans. Guest can also enjoy basketry demonstrations, storytelling, flute performances, plant demonstrations and museum exhibits, plus activities for children. An off-site parking and complimentary round-trip shuttle service will be offered throughout the day from Concordia Elementary School. 3120 Avenida Del Presidente, San Clemente. 949.366.8599. sgoggins@sanoparks.org. sanoparks.org.
