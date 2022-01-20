Editor’s Pick: ‘Play On!’

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Friday, Jan. 21

7:30-9:30 p.m. Through Feb. 6, Cabrillo Playhouse presents Play On!, directed by Rick Abbot. Director Gerry Dunbar is at her wit’s end trying to stage a new murder mystery at the local community theater. A mere four days from opening night, the cast members barely know their lines and are at each other’s throats. Throw in a meddling writer who keeps adding new scenes, new characters, and changing who the killer is, and you have a recipe for disaster. As opening night draws closer, the cast and crew learn firsthand “what can go wrong, will go wrong” as they give their best efforts for the show to go on. All theatergoers must show proof of vaccination or a current (within 72 hours) negative COVID-19 test. Masks are required to enter the theater. Cabrillo Playhouse, 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. cabrilloplayhouse.org.

