Editor’s Pick: Poetry Workshop with Laura Miller

Wednesday, Jan. 18
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Learn about practice and process from famous poets and dispel common myths regarding this art form. Then, with some gentle prodding and lots of encouragement, dive into a series of easy exercises designed to entice even the most reluctant “inner poets’ to come out and play. Coffee, pastries, and writing materials are included. Tickets range from $12 to $18. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. casaromantica.org.
Featured Image: Courtesy of jcomp/freepik
