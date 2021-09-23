Editor’s Pick: Polynesian Festival

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Saturday, Sept. 25
10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Hawaiian Surf Club of San Onofre will host its 31st annual Polynesian Festival to perpetuate The Spirit of Hawai’i—E MALAMA I KA HA HAWAI’I—in Downtown San Clemente. There will be live entertainment, as well as arts, crafts and exhibits for the whole family to enjoy the Aloha spirit. Admission is free. 100 North Calle Seville, San Clemente. For information, contact Dan O’Dowd at 714.396.0475.
