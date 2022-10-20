Editor’s Pick: Pumpkin Splash

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Saturday, Oct. 22
11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The City of San Clemente will host its Pumpkin Splash, where attendees of all ages can enjoy Halloween-themed activities in and out of the pool at the San Clemente Aquatics Center. There will be a giant inflatable, swimming, a poolside pumpkin patch and games. Participants will also receive a pumpkin to decorate while supplies last. The festivities will be split into two sessions, the first running from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and the second from 2-4 p.m. San Clemente Aquatics Center, 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. san-clemente.org.
