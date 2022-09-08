Editor’s Pick: San Clemente Car Show

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Saturday, Sept. 10

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Join the San Clemente Downtown Business Association for show cars, live music, food and family fun in historic Downtown San Clemente. What began more than a quarter-century ago as a few classic car enthusiasts meeting at the San Clemente Community Center has grown into this annual car show drawing thousands of spectators to view hundreds of cars on Avenida Del Mar. Classics, rods, muscle cars and vintage trailers—the San Clemente Car Show has something for everyone. This year’s car show, celebrating its 26th year, is expected to bring in more than 15,000 spectators and more than 250 cars dotted along the 100 and 200 blocks of Avenida Del Mar. Free trolleys and shuttles will run all day to deliver visitors to downtown. sccarshow.com.

Featured Image: A group of guys admires one of the many vehicles on display at the San Clemente Car Show along Avenida Del Mar on Sept. 11, 2021. Photo: Shawn Raymundo

