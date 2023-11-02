Thursday, Nov. 2, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

The City of San Clemente will host a Day of the Dead Celebration at Max Berg Plaza Park, where an ofrenda has been available for residents to remember their loved ones who have passed away.

The event will feature traditional sugar skull crafts, face painting, an entire slate of live dance and music performances, local nonprofit organization booths, and food and drink.

Max Berg Plaza Park, 1100 Calle Puente, San Clemente. 949.429.8797. san-clemente.org.