SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25: SAN CLEMENTE DAY FISHING DERBY

9-11 a.m. Join the City of San Clemente in celebrating its 95th Anniversary. To commemorate the history and traditions of the city, there will be a youth ﬁshing derby at the San Clemente Pier, where kids between the ages of 6 and 13 are invited to participate. There will be four categories: first fish caught, most fish, biggest fish and smallest fish. There will also be other activities, plus event shirts, awards and more. The California Department of Fish & Wildlife will supply the equipment. Pre-register for the derby on the city’s website, san-clemente.org/recreation. The cost is $5 without a pole rental or $10 with a pole rental. The city will continue the day’s celebration with a free family swim from noon to 1 p.m. at the San Clemente Aquatics Center. San Clemente Municipal Pier, 622 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente. san-clemente.org.