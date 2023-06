TUESDAY, JULY 4, 9 p.m. — The City of San Clemente will host a fireworks display from the Municipal Pier. The show will last roughly 20 minutes.

The Condor Squadron, consisting of four AT-6 World War II trainers, will fly over San Clemente at roughly 6 p.m.

Visit san-clemente.org or contact 949.361.8237 for information about traffic and other safety advisories.

San Clemente Municipal Pier

622 Avenida Victoria

San Clemente

More Info