Tuesday, March 14: 7-9 a.m. San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan will honor city leaders, police and firefighters, as well as military servicemen and servicewomen, during this Prayer Breakfast co-hosted by the Kiwanis Club of San Clemente Foundation, the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce and the City of San Clemente. The event supports local business and musicians, with all proceeds going to San Clemente youth organizations. Dr. Dung Trinh, the chief medical officer of Irvine Clinical Research and board member for the Alzheimer’s Orange County, will speak on Alzheimer’s research as the keynote speaker. Call Dave Helman at 949.276.7354 or Donna Vidrine at 949.202.7210 for reservations. San Clemente Community Center, 100 N. Calle Seville, San Clemente.

