Saturday, March 4

7 a.m. The San Clemente Downtown Business Association presents the annual Shamrock Run, for participants to either run or walk along San Clemente’s beach trails, historic downtown, and pier. The 5K will consist of four legs, starting on the sand north of the Municipal Pier and running past the T-Street overpass before turning around and reaching the top of Avenida Del Mar and the base of the pier. Ironman Hall of Fame triathlete Julie Moss will again serve as the race announcer. Every racer will receive a chipped racing bib and a Shamrock Run T-shirt. All ages are welcome. San Clemente Pier. scdba.org.