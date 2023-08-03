Wednesday, Aug. 9, 6-9 p.m.

Ever wondered about life beyond Earth? Join the San Onofre Parks Foundation and California State Parks for an enthusiastic lecture about the exploration for life in and beyond our solar system led by three-year veteran NASA Solar System Ambassador Geoff Rizzie.

Rizzie has served as an Earth Science and Social Studies public school teacher in the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District for nearly two decades and has presented to geology students at Texas State University as a guest lecturer.

Tickets are $20 in advance, and $25 at the door if seats are available.

Historic Cottage at San Clemente State Beach, 225 Avenida Calafia, San Clemente. sanoparks.org.