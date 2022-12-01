Editor’s Pick: Santa’s Village by the Sea and Puttin’ on the Glitz

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Saturday, Dec. 3
4-8 p.m. The City of San Clemente and the San Clemente Downtown Business Association present this festive downtown holiday tradition along Avenida Del Mar. Music, food, hot chocolate, popcorn and other refreshments will be available. Other activities include unlimited games and Snow Hill access, cookie decorating, and crafts with a wristband. Enjoy late-hours shopping among the twinkling lights, carolers, street musicians, sweet treats and an artisans market. The city will also hold its tree lighting at the Community Center, and don’t miss Santa’s arrival to Downtown San Clemente, starting at the top of Del Mar, at around 4 p.m. san-clemente.org. scdba.org.
