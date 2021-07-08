Editor’s Pick: SC High Drama Presents ‘The Music Man’

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14:

7:30 p.m. After 15 months of this production’s pause due to the pandemic, San Clemente High School Drama is thrilled to perform The Music Man this month. In this All-American musical classic, Professor Harold Hill descends upon River City, Iowa, to con the town into organizing a young people’s band and, along the way, sells them “Seventy-six Trombones.” But what he doesn’t count on is meeting Marian the Librarian, hearing “Till There Was You,” and finding the love of a good woman and a gaggle of youngsters to tender his fast-talking, sham-artist heart—ultimately learning that love conquers all. The cast stars Sophie Matossian from the Class of 2020 and Zack Mallgrave from Class of 2021 and many familiar faces from the SCHS Drama program. Masks will be required until further notice. Don’t miss the show that runs through Saturday, July 17. Tickets, ranging from $10 to $25, can be purchased at schsdrama.com. Triton Center, 700 Avenida Pico, San Clemente.

