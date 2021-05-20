Editor’s Pick: SC High Production of ‘Les Miserables’

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Thursday, May 20
7 p.m. The San Clemente High School Drama program will perform live shows of Les Miserables (School Edition) outdoors in a concert-under-the-stars production. Performances will run through Saturday evening. Admission is $20. Tickets can be purchased at schsdrama.com/tickets. Festival seating will be arranged in pods. Attendees should bring a low-back chair and dress warmly. Snacks and program merchandise will be available for purchase. San Clemente High Upper Campus, 189 Avenida La Cuesta, San Clemente 92673. schsdrama@yahoo.com.
