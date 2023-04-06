Saturday, April 8

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Bring your children to experience three exciting events all in one day. The Sensational Springtacular and Summer Camp Palooza will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Meadows at Vista Hermosa Sports Park, featuring activities eligible for participants with a wristband. Those activities include a carnival and inflatable games, a giant slide, face painting, as well as a free egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. The SPLASHtacular will run from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Clemente Aquatics Center. Pre-sale wristbands are available for purchase. Vista Hermosa Sports Park, 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.361.8264. san-clemente.org.