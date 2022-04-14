Editor’s Pick: Sensational Springtacular

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Saturday, April 16

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy family fun at Vista Hermosa Sports Park with three jam-packed events all in one day. The Springtacular and Camp Palooza at the Meadows, from 9 a.m. to noon, will feature a visit from the Easter Bunny, a giant slide, live music, spring games, and more. The early egg hunt will start at 10 a.m. and continue for varying age groups through 11 a.m. From noon to 4 p.m., children can participate in an underwater egg hunt and water games during the Splashtacular at the Aquatics Center. Activity wristbands can now be purchased at san-clemente.org. A $5 discount will apply if you purchase more than one wristband in the same transaction. Cost may increase on the day of the event. Entry into the Splashtacular is $10. Vista Hermosa Sports Park, 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.361.8264.

Featured Image: Children participate in an egg hunt at the Vista Hermosa Sports Complex during the City of San Clemente’s annual Springtacular in 2015. Photo: File/Jim Shilander

