Editor’s Pick: Shuck Cancer Coast 2 Coast

Saturday, Sept. 12

4 p.m. Join American Cancer Society volunteers and presenters for Shuck Cancer Coast 2 Coast, a new, virtual fundraising event in which participants can learn how to shuck, prepare, and preserve oysters. The event, which is the brainchild of American Cancer Society leadership volunteers Steve Bell of San Clemente and Joe Gillette of Brooklyn, will raise much-needed funds to support the global cancer-fighting organization at a time when donations are down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held on Zoom and feature presentations and demos. Participants are encouraged to secure fresh oysters through their local seafood market or vendor in advance of the event, as well as to also consider ordering a few unopened oysters to practice their shucking skills. Individuals may register for the virtual event by making a $25 donation at gofundme.com/shuck-cancer-coast-2-coast, while a household may register with a $40 donation. The first 25 registrants will receive a limited-edition, Shuck Cancer Coast 2 Coast shucking knife, while others may purchase them for a donation of $10 apiece to the same GoFundMe page. American Cancer Society, cancer.org.