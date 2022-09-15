Editor’s Pick: Soulful and Humorous Ocean & Travel Stories with Ed Vodrazka

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

5:30-9:30 p.m. Join the San Onofre Parks Foundation for an evening of entertaining stories from Ed Vodrazka, a world traveler and veteran ocean lifeguard. Described as “A Modern-day Will Rogers,” Vodrazka, a bohemian author and storyteller, will entertain the audience with tales from his years of travel and his 45-year career as an ocean lifeguard. Vodrazka recently published his second book, One Guard Out: Lifeguarding California’s Wild North Coast, the Early Years. It’s the story of a brash group of young lifeguards on a mission to accomplish what had previously thought to be impossible—to swim out in deadly seas to snatch victims from the jaws of death. Vodrazka’s first book, published in 2021, Stories from Sea Level, is a hand-picked assemblage of truly exceptional ocean-related events that occurred within the 50-year span between 1969 and 2019. The lifeguards featured in these stories work for various agencies between San Diego and the Sonoma Coast. During the hosted reception, there will be a special musical guest performance. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door if seats are available. edvodrazka.eventbrite.com. Historic Cottage at the San Clemente State Beach, 225 Avenida Calafia, San Clemente. 949.366.8599. admin@sanoparks.org. sanoparks.org.

