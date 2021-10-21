Editor’s Pick: Spooky San Clemente

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Saturday, Oct. 23
4-7 p.m. The city of San Clemente invites all of the mysterious mummies, goofy goblins, vibrant vampires, and the whole ghoulish family to “Spooky San Clemente.” The evening will include tricks and treats, carnival games, a corn maze, a mystical magic show, costume contest, pumpkin patch, and a free showing of The Addams Family on the lawn of the San Clemente Community Center. 100 N. Calle Seville. Avoid the ticket lines and purchase pre-sale wristbands from the city for only $5. san-clemente.org.
Featured Photo: Courtesy of Lukasz Niesioruk/Unsplash
