Editors Pick: Steve Pezman Book Signing

Thursday, July 7
6 p.m. Join the Surfing Heritage & Culture Center for this free and special book signing with Steve Pezman, author and co-founder of The Surfer’s Journal. Celebrating the release of his new book, Turn And Go!, Pezman will be on hand to sign copies, talk story and share some of his favorite bits and pieces from the book. Featuring a collection of essays, profiles, interviews, reportage and other musings from Pezman’s more than half-century behind the editor’s desk, this is surf history according to someone who’s lived and thrived in the sport and the culture’s gravitational center. SHACC, 110 Calle Iglesia, San Clemente. 949.388.0313. shacc.org.
