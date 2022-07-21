Editor’s Pick: Summer Beach Concert Series: Wigs & Ties

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Thursday, July 21
Back by popular demand, join the City of San Clemente on the beach with Wigs & Ties on Thursday, July 21, at 6 p.m.! New this year, the winners of the SC SOCIAL Battle of the Bands, Color of Sound, will open for the band at 5 p.m. Bring your towels and low-back chairs for live music on the beach, just north of the San Clemente Pier. This event is free and open to everyone. No pets or alcohol on the beach. For more information, contact the city’s recreation department at 949.361.8264. san-clemente.org.
comments (0)