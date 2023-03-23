Saturday, March 25

11 a.m. Celebrate the return of the swallows to San Juan Capistrano with the 63rd annual Swallows Day Parade. Horses are back in the parade for the first time since 2019. Community groups will be riding and walking in the parade. Keep an eye out for local equestrian Robert Ridland, who is this year’s grand marshal. The Mercado Street Faire will take place just off the main parade route, if you want to celebrate in a different way. Downtown San Juan Capistrano. swallowsparade.com.

Editor’s Note: Actor Dennis Quaid was scheduled to appear in this year’s Swallows Day Parade as the grand marshal, however, he announced this week that he had to cancel because of a busy professional schedule. Equestrian Ridland of the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park has been tapped to serve as the grand marshal this year.