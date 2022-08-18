Editor’s Pick: The Acjachemen Nation—Alive & Well

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Wednesday, Aug. 24

6-9:30 p.m. Learn about the indigenous lifestyle of the first people of Orange County—the Acjachemen Nation. Jacque Nunez, a member of the Acjachemen Tribe, chair of Education for 15 years, a graduate of USC, and an award winner of American Forensic League, will lead the lecture that the San Onofre Parks Foundation is hosting. Since 1997, Nunez has worked for the Segerstrom Performing Arts Center and Mission San Juan Capistrano as their Native American Storyteller. Working as a master storyteller, teacher, singer, director, writer and cultural consultant, Nunez has made a successful career out of sharing her Acjachemen ancestral lineage. She prides herself on preserving and passing her culture along through the oral Native American tradition of storytelling. A special guest will perform traditional music and song during the hosted reception. Tickets are $15 in advance at jacquenunez.eventbrite.com; $20 at the door, if seats available. The Historic Cottage at San Clemente State Beach. 949.366.8599. sanoparks.org.

Featured Image: Jacque Nunez helps celebrate the grand opening of Putuidem Village in San Juan Capistrano in December 2021. Photo: Collin Breaux

