Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1

Showtimes vary. Alternative rock band The English Beat will perform for a pair of nights at The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, playing out the end of 2022 and toasting to the New Year in 2023. Doors open at 6 p.m. for Saturday night’s show, with the band taking the stage at 8 p.m. Sunday’s show is scheduled to get started at 7 p.m., with the doors opening at 5 p.m. Admission is $75 for the Saturday show, $40 for Sunday. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.