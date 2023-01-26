Friday, January 27

8-10 p.m. New Year, New Shows! Join Knuckleheads for a night of comedy with friends and laughter. The show is free, with doors opening at 8 p.m. and the comedy starting at 8:30 p.m. Mistress K hosts a talented bunch of up-and-coming comics. The headliner this week is Gayla Johnson, an actress and stand-up comedian. Townsend will also perform as the night’s musical guest following the comedy show. Knuckleheads Sports Bar, 1717 North El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.492.2410. knuckleheadsmusic.com.