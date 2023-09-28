Saturday, Sept. 30, 5-10 p.m.

Support Casa Romantica at Toast to the Casa with high-energy music and dancing, food and drinks from more than 25 vendors, fun-filled games, and a dazzling selection of live and silent auction items.

Raise a glass to the Golden Age at the historic Casino in San Clemente, featuring the Main Stage Star: Lizzy and the Triggermen. Funds raised support Casa Romantica’s community, artistic, and preservation programs.

General admission is $200.

Casino San Clemente 140 Avenida Pico, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. casaromantica.org.