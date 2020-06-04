Editor’s Pick: Tritons Class of 2020 Del Mar Drive Down

Thursday, June 4

3:30 p.m. With an official commencement ceremony delayed to late July, parents of the San Clemente High School Class of 2020 have organized a special graduation with a drive-by and walk through Downtown San Clemente. Participating seniors will be donning their caps and gowns while leading a procession down Avenida Del Mar either in decorated cars or on foot. As this is an event not sanctioned by the city or school, the organizers are asking participants and spectators to utilize the sidewalk while being courteous and mindful of the local businesses, as well as the patrons shopping at the stores. The participating students will meet at the Outlets at San Clemente at 3 p.m. before leaving for the 3:30 downtown procession. More info can be found at the SCHS Parents of Seniors 2020 Facebook page.