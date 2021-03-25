Editor’s Pick: ‘Ultimutt’ Mascot Contest

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Friday, March 26

All day. In anticipation of National Pet Day on April 11, Outlets at San Clemente is seeking the cutest pup in SoCal to become the “Ultimutt” of the oceanside shopping center. Beginning March 26 through April 4, interested dog owners can enter their dogs into the contest by sending in a photo of their furry friend taken at the Outlets at shoposc.com/ultimutt. For extra votes, doggie candidates can also post their photos on Instagram, tagging @Outletssc and #oscultimutt. Every like will be an extra vote. Voting is open to the public and will run from March 29 through April 10 on the website and Instagram. The Ultimutt winner will be announced on April 11 and become the official dog ambassador for the center for a year. The pup star will also receive star treatment and be cast in a photoshoot to have his/her furry face featured on all pet-friendly signage, plus a doggie basket and a $100 Outlets at San Clemente gift card.

