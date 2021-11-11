Editor’s Pick: Veterans Ceremony and Marine Corps Birthday

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Sunday, Nov. 14
2 p.m. The Heritage of San Clemente Foundation is welcoming the community to Park Semper Fi, located at the Pier Bowl parking lot, to honor all veterans. During the ceremony, the San Clemente Exchange Club will dedicate a plaque to General J. K. Davis, former assistant commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps and resident of San Clemente. And the Marine Corps League, South Coast Detachment, will also pay tribute to the fallen Marines and sailor killed in the Kabul airport bombing this past August. Park Semper Fi. 949.280.7752. marinemonument.com.
