Editor’s Pick: Victoria Bailey Casa Romantica

Thursday, June 16

7 p.m. Victoria Bailey, aka the Honky Tonk Woman, is a Huntington Beach-based country music artist. The classic country singer-songwriter was surrounded by music in her household from an early age. From her drumming father’s rock ‘n’ roll band practices to her mom playing the narrative-driven songbooks of folk icons such as Cat Stevens and James Taylor, Bailey was naturally drawn to music and the art of storytelling. It was the at-first daunting yet exhilarating aspect of performing live that made Bailey realize this was life’s path for her. She found a sense of community very early on by playing honky tonks and bars that allowed the opportunity to cut her teeth on the craft of traditional country music. This live concert takes place outdoors at Casa Romantica’s Ocean Terrace. Admission is $12. Casa Romantica Cultural Center & Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. casaromantica.org.

Featured Image: Courtesy of Casa Romantica

