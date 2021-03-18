Editor’s Pick: Village Art Faire

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Saturday, March 20
9 a.m.-3 p.m. The Village Art Faire will return this weekend and continue monthly on the first Saturday of every month in the SC Community Center parking lot. The parking-lot location will enable a modified version of the former show that adheres to current health and safety guidelines, and provides a safe shopping experience for the community. Visitors can expect to find many of their favorite artists, as well as some new faces. The Village Art Faire, hosted by the San Clemente Downtown Business Association, offers a variety of work, including photography, fine art, jewelry, ceramics, fused glass, home décor, botanicals, textile art, and more. 100 North Calle Seville, San Clemente. 949.218.5378. info@scdba.org. scdba.org/.
