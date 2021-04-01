Editor’s Pick: Virtual Concert: Nomis the Just

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Friday, April 2
2 p.m. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens concludes its virtual mini concert series with Oceanside-based DJ and rapper Nomis the Just. Resident DJ for multiple Toast to the Casa events, Nomis returns to perform a set of his original music for the first time at Casa Romantica. The virtual concert will debut on Casa Romantica’s YouTube channel released on its social media. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 949.498.2139. casaromantica.org.
