Tuesday, Jan. 17

6-8 p.m. Join sommelier Marcelino to experience his expertise and passion for wine, and learn to drink like a sommelier. Each class is $35 per person and includes five wines and a small plate of cheese and crackers. Call ahead to make a reservation. 949.388.4378. Barnoa Wine Company, 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. barnoa.com.