For high school students whose families are on the lower end of the income spectrum, paying for senior year activities or even gathering the strength to ask parents for money can be a struggle.

That’s why a group of San Clemente women have stepped up in recent years to bridge the gap and help students end their high school days on a high note.

Dana Lush, 56, started Happy Empty Nesters (HENs) in the fall of 2019 after her youngest child graduated from San Clemente High School months before. Along the way, her group that began with less than 10 members has grown to 15, with all of them having previously been actively involved in their children’s school lives and other activities.

“We knew that it was time now for us to give back to the community that had given our kids so much,” Lush told San Clemente Times.

She recalled that stepping into the phase of officially being an “empty nester” was a daunting concept, since so much of her social life was formerly occupied by taking care of her children and managing their schedules.

The nice part of participating in HENs, Lush said, is the women have developed a social aspect in addition to serving the community.

Beyond meeting quarterly and organizing various events during the school year, they hold an annual beach picnic in August, when students return to campuses, as well as plan meetings in September and January, and social events in the December holiday season and in the spring, such as a St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl.

Their first fundraising event was scheduled to revolve around prom and other end-of-year activities in spring 2020, which was cancelled by the pandemic. Instead, Associated Student Body Director Matt Reed of San Clemente High asked for the group to help pay for caps and gowns for the drive-through graduation ceremony.

“We were able to help fund caps and gowns that year for kids who couldn’t afford to buy their own cap and gown, which we were really proud of, because if they hadn’t been able to get a cap and gown the year in particular, because of the pandemic, they wouldn’t have been able to participate,” Lush said.

After raising $1,000 in 2020, HENs raised $2,000 once activities resumed in 2021 and $3,000 in 2022, thanks in part to hosting an in-person event at Daily’s Sports Bar & Grill. Before 2022, Lush said the group mostly emailed friends and family for donations.

She added that “it means everything” for her to be able to contribute to making a student’s last year memorable. Even though it might be trivial to some, the fact that students can get to choose whether to participate in events without worrying about whether they can afford to go is important.

“I think it’s huge because then these kids get to leave high school on a positive note,” said Lush.

For the second consecutive year, Daily’s will again host the HENs’ spring fundraiser. Lush said the restaurant owner, Carrie Vlahos, has always been gracious and supportive in heeding requests to have the event there.

Vlahos told Lush that the fundraiser was important for Daily’s as well, to mark its participation in the community as a relatively new business.

“She has kids, she knows how important these activities are,” Lush said. “They were thrilled to be involved. And this year, when I asked her again, she said, ‘Absolutely.’”

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on April 21, 15% of all proceeds will go to HENs’ collection efforts, with live music starting at 7 p.m.

“All of us HENs will be there from about 5 p.m. on Friday, and we’d really just love to see the community come on out,” Lush said.

Those with questions or people who would like to donate but can’t attend the event can contact Lush at thedanalush@gmail.com.